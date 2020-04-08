Home

B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Notice

Maureen Hardman Notice
HARDMAN On 25th March 2020,
peacefully in hospital
Maureen Teresa
aged 68 years.

Beloved wife of the late John, devoted mother to Lynsey, dearly loved sister of Cathy and Sheila, much loved auntie to Alison, a dear cousin of Linda and Garry also a friend to many in the village.

She will be missed by
all her family and friends.

Private funeral service will be held at Pleasington Crematorium.

Family flowers please.
Donations, if desired, to
Rosemere Cancer Foundation
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)

All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Apr. 8, 2020
