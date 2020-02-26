Home

Maurice Gillott

Maurice Gillott Notice
GILLOTT Maurice On 15th February 2020
at Belmont Residential Care Home, Longridge, Maurice aged 103.
The dearly loved husband of Mary, a loved father of Linda and Sally, step-father of Lyn, Clive and Trevor, a grandfather and
great-grandfather.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
Service and cremation will take place at Pleasington Crematorium on Monday 9th March at 11.30am. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of
Maurice if so desired,
may be given for
Derian House Children's Hospice,
c/o Mrs E I Trueman,
8 Church Brow Gardens, Clitheroe, BB7 2AB.
Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd,
Funeral Directors.
Tel 01200 441297.
Published in Chorley Guardian on Feb. 26, 2020
