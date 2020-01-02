|
|
|
HEYWORTH On 19th December 2019,
peacefully in Grove House
Mavis
Aged 91 years
Beloved wife of the late Arnold,
dearly loved mother of
Carol, John and Maree,
loving mother-in-law, devoted
grandma and great grandma.
Funeral Service took place at
St James Parish Church, Chorley
on Tuesday 24th December
at 2:30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
St James Parish Church c/o
the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Jan. 2, 2020