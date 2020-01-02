Home

B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Mavis Heyworth

Mavis Heyworth Notice
HEYWORTH On 19th December 2019,
peacefully in Grove House
Mavis
Aged 91 years
Beloved wife of the late Arnold,
dearly loved mother of
Carol, John and Maree,
loving mother-in-law, devoted
grandma and great grandma.
Funeral Service took place at
St James Parish Church, Chorley
on Tuesday 24th December
at 2:30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
St James Parish Church c/o
the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Jan. 2, 2020
