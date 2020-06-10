Home

B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Michael Almond Notice
Almond On 29th May 2020, peacefully
at home after a short illness

Michael Neil
aged 69 years

Dear uncle, cousin and
a friend to many.

Private funeral service
to take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on
Wednesday 10th June at 3:30pm.
You can watch the service live via www.wesleymedia.co.uk
/webcast-view
Login ID 34665
Password xhpnjtgw

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Lupus UK and Macmillan Cancer Support
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)

All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602.
Published in Chorley Guardian on June 10, 2020
