Carus On 14th January 2020,
peacefully at home.
Michael
Aged 88 years.
Devoted husband of Tonia,
beloved father of Dickon and Hayley, loving grandpa of Ben,
Tom, Ella and Alice and
a much loved brother of
Audrey, Greeta and David.
Requiem Mass to be held at
St Mary's Roman Catholic Church, Chorley on Tuesday 28th January at 12:00pm followed by interment at Chorley Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
to St. Mary's - Friends of Uganda c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Jan. 22, 2020