CARUS Tonia, Dickon and Hayley would like to say how grateful they are to all their family and friends for their expressions of love, support
and sympathy following
Michael's death.
Thanks also to all the doctors and staff at Regent House Surgery for their unfailing kindness.
We are grateful to the clergy and parishioners of St Mary's Chorley for the beautiful Requiem Mass said for the repose of his soul.
Many thanks also to Rob and his team at B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Directors for their help and efficiency in organising the day.
Published in Chorley Guardian on Feb. 5, 2020