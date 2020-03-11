|
HIGGINSON On 1st March 2020, peacefully in Chorley Hospital.
Michael
aged 81 years.
Beloved husband of Pauline,
dearly loved father of Paul and Ann, loving father-in-law of Nick and a devoted grandad of Joe,
also a loving brother,
brother-in-law and uncle.
Funeral Service to take place today at St. Joseph's R.C. Church, Anderton at 10:00am followed by interment in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer's Society and Cancer Research UK c/o the Funeral Director (please gift aid,
if possible).
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Mar. 11, 2020