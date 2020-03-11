Home

Michael Higginson

Notice Condolences

Michael Higginson Notice
HIGGINSON On 1st March 2020, peacefully in Chorley Hospital.
Michael
aged 81 years.
Beloved husband of Pauline,
dearly loved father of Paul and Ann, loving father-in-law of Nick and a devoted grandad of Joe,
also a loving brother,
brother-in-law and uncle.
Funeral Service to take place today at St. Joseph's R.C. Church, Anderton at 10:00am followed by interment in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer's Society and Cancer Research UK c/o the Funeral Director (please gift aid,
if possible).
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Mar. 11, 2020
