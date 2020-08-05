|
|
|
McDONNELL MICHAEL PATRICK Passed away peacefully
in hospital on 27th July 2020,
surrounded by his loving family
aged 82 years.
Dearly loved husband
of the late Teresa (Tess).
Much loved partner of Agnes,
very dear father of Fiona,
Moira, Kevin and Brendan.
Dear father in law and
loving grandad.
Requiem Mass to be held at
St Gregory's RC Church,
Weldbank on Wednesday
5th August 2020 at 1.00pm followed by interment
in the churchyard.
Enq Carl & Brett Kenyon
Meridian Funeral Home,
Chorley 01257 234377
Published in Chorley Guardian on Aug. 5, 2020