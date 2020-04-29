|
|
|
KOVACS (nee Gillett)
Monica Passed away peacefully
at Royal Preston Hospital
on 20th April 2020,
aged 81 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Chris,
dearly loved mother of Kevin, Angie and Caroline.
Dear mother-in-law of Carol, Graham and Matt. Loving Nan
of Emma, Charlotte, Dean, Jade and Shannen, also great grandma of Joshua and Isaac.
Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Unfortunately due to present circumstances family flowers only and no other guests allowed
at or near crematorium.
Donations to Alzheimer's Society.
Enq Carl and Brett Kenyon, Meridian Funeral Home.
Tel: 01257 234377
Published in Chorley Guardian on Apr. 29, 2020