Imam Ms Shah Mb
IMAM MB BS On 8th March 2020,
peacefully at home
with his family.
Shah Hassan
aged 75 years
Beloved husband of Janette,
dearly loved father of Russell
and Nena, dear father-in-law
of Daniel, devoted babaji of Mya and Ayla, loving brother of Akhtar and brother-in-law to Diane.
A private funeral service
will be held in Scotland.
Donations, if desired,
to British Heart Foundation
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Mar. 18, 2020
