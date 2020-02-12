|
|
|
GREGAN On 4th February 2020,
peacefully at
Royal Preston Hospital
Muriel Joan
aged 82 years.
Devoted wife of the
late Fred Gregan, loving mam of Shaun, Janice, Sharon and John, dear mother-in-law to Sue, Paul and Anthony, much loved sister of Graham and sister-in-law to Frank, special nana, great-nana and great-great-nana.
Funeral Service will be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Monday 17th February at 10:30am.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
British Heart Foundation c/o
the funeral director
(please gift aid if possible).
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Feb. 12, 2020