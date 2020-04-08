|
Preston On 2nd April 2020,
peacefully at Royal Albert Edward Infirmary, Wigan.
NEIL
aged 55 years.
Dearly loved father of Victoria and Stephen and grandad of Lilly Rose, much loved son of Val and Dennis (dec) and loving brother of Janet.
Loved and respected by all relatives and his many friends.
Will be greatly missed but
always in our hearts.
Private Funeral Service will take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to a c/o
the Funeral Director
(please gift aid, if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Apr. 8, 2020