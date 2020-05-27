Home

B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Interment
Friday, May 29, 2020
12:30
St. Barnabas
Heapey
Norman Youles Notice
Youles On 19th May 2020, peacefully
at home with his family

NORMAN
aged 81 years.

Much loved and loving husband of Lilian, a dearly loved father,
father-in-law and
a very special grandad.

Private interment to take place at St. Barnabas, Heapey on
Friday 29th May at 12:30pm.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to North West Air Ambulance
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible).

All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602.
Published in Chorley Guardian on May 27, 2020
