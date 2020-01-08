Home

JERVIS (Nee Hunter) Peacefully at home on the
4th January 2020
Olive Margaret
aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of the late John Jervis, dearly loved mum of Susan, dear mother-in-law of Paul, loving and devoted grandma to Charlotte and Scott, also great grandma to Leo and Lola.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer's UK
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible).
Funeral service will be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
All funeral service details
and enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Jan. 8, 2020
