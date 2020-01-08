|
|
|
JERVIS (Nee Hunter) Peacefully at home on the
4th January 2020
Olive Margaret
aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of the late John Jervis, dearly loved mum of Susan, dear mother-in-law of Paul, loving and devoted grandma to Charlotte and Scott, also great grandma to Leo and Lola.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer's UK
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible).
Funeral service will be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
All funeral service details
and enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Jan. 8, 2020