|
|
|
NEWSOME (née Birtles)
On the 7th October 2020
Olive Kathleen
aged 95 years
Beloved wife of the late Harry,
dearly loved mother of
Nigel, Gillian and Patricia,
loving mother-in-law, granny
and great granny Olive.
Private funeral service will be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Monday 19th October at 3:30pm.
In lieu of flowers or donations,
the family please ask that you plant something in your garden, in memory of Olive.
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Oct. 14, 2020