Olive Newsome Notice
NEWSOME (née Birtles)
On the 7th October 2020
Olive Kathleen
aged 95 years
Beloved wife of the late Harry,
dearly loved mother of
Nigel, Gillian and Patricia,
loving mother-in-law, granny
and great granny Olive.
Private funeral service will be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Monday 19th October at 3:30pm.
In lieu of flowers or donations,
the family please ask that you plant something in your garden, in memory of Olive.
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Oct. 14, 2020
