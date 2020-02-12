Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Olive Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olive Scott

Notice Condolences

Olive Scott Notice
Scott Olive
(née Malcolm) Peacefully on Friday January 31st 2020 after a short illness, aged 89.
Devoted and much-loved
mother of Janet,
beloved and adoring
wife of the late Walter,
dearly loved sister of the late Gwendoline, loving aunt of Sue and Sharon and sister-in-law of Ena, the late Ken and the late John.
Service followed by burial to be held at Pleasington Cemetery, Blackburn on
Wednesday February 12th, commencing at 2.15pm.
Flowers welcome or,
if preferred, donations to Genesis Care (NW) Ltd who were so kind and caring to her in recent years.
All enquiries to
Scales Funeral Service,
134/136 Darwen Street, Blackburn, BB2 2AJ,
tel: 01254 265911.
Published in Chorley Guardian on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -