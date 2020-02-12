|
|
|
Scott Olive
(née Malcolm) Peacefully on Friday January 31st 2020 after a short illness, aged 89.
Devoted and much-loved
mother of Janet,
beloved and adoring
wife of the late Walter,
dearly loved sister of the late Gwendoline, loving aunt of Sue and Sharon and sister-in-law of Ena, the late Ken and the late John.
Service followed by burial to be held at Pleasington Cemetery, Blackburn on
Wednesday February 12th, commencing at 2.15pm.
Flowers welcome or,
if preferred, donations to Genesis Care (NW) Ltd who were so kind and caring to her in recent years.
All enquiries to
Scales Funeral Service,
134/136 Darwen Street, Blackburn, BB2 2AJ,
tel: 01254 265911.
Published in Chorley Guardian on Feb. 12, 2020