Kenyon's Meridian Funeral Home
155 Eaves Lane
Chorley, Lancashire PR6 0TB
01257 234377
Olive Wilson

Olive Wilson Notice
WILSON Olive Passed away peacefully in Royal Preston Hospital on 25th November 2020, aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of the late
John Wilson, loving mother of Annette, dear mother in law of Ian, much loved Grandma of Emily & James and dear sister of George and David (dec).
Requiem Mass to take place at
St Joseph's RC Church,
Anderton at 10.00am on
Monday 7th December 2020 followed by interment
at Adlington Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations to Cancer Research/ Multiple Sclerosis Society
in Olive's memory would be
greatly appreciated.
Enq Carl & Brett Kenyon, Meridian Funeral Home
Tel 01257 234377.
Published in Chorley Guardian on Dec. 2, 2020
