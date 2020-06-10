|
|
|
HEWISON Passed away on 30th May 2020 peacefully in Chorley Hospital
Pamela Jean
'Jean'
Aged 78 years.
A loving mother to Keith, Gail and Carol, doting nanna to Sam, Stacie, Robyn, Jordan, Lilly-Mae, Lily, Heidi and Rosie, also a much loved sister, sister-in-law and auntie.
Will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Private funeral service will be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium, please contact family for more details.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, Cats Protection c/o the Funeral Director (please gift aid if possible).
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on June 10, 2020