CROOK (née Morris)
PATRICIA (Pat) Passed away peacefully at
Royal Preston Hospital on Wednesday the 26th of
August 2020, aged 77 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Bernard. Loving partner of John Brown. Much loved mother of Adrian and Andrew, and loving mother-in-law of Jackie.
Funeral service to be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Monday the 7th of
September 2020 at 12:30pm.
Enq. Carl and Brett Kenyon, Meridian Funeral Home.
Tel. 01257 234377
Published in Chorley Guardian on Sept. 2, 2020
