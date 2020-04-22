Home

Fairclough (Nee Tyrer) On the 11th April 2020, peacefully at Royal Preston Hospital.

Patricia
'Pat'
aged 70 years.

Dearly beloved wife of John,
dear sister of Peter (deceased) and Elaine (deceased) and dear
sister-in-law to Edward and Helen, Jean and Dave, Pat (deceased) and Ian, Sharon and Paul, and Linda.

Thank you to all friends and neighbours for their many
cards and kind condolences.

Donations, if desired, to
North West Air Ambulance
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)

Private Funeral Service will be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium.

All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Apr. 22, 2020
