Mawdsley On 15th February 2020
Paul Raymond
aged 76 years
Devoted husband of the late Barbara, dearly loved bother of Ian and brother-in-law to Ruth, much loved uncle to Louise and Adrian also a dear cousin to Sheila, Angela and their families.
Requiem Mass to be held at
St Peter and St Paul Roman Catholic Church, Mawdesley on Friday 6th March at 12 noon followed by interment
in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St Vincent de Paul Society c/o the Funeral Director (please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to Messrs B. Livesey Ltd. Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Feb. 26, 2020
