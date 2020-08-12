|
|
|
Baker (nee Fox) On the 3rd August 2020, peacefully in Oban, Pauline, aged 52 years.
Beloved wife of Trevor,
dearly loved mother of Daniel,
dear mother in law of Jo-Anne,
loving and devoted grandma
of Lewis and Jack, loving daughter of Patricia (deceased) and John Fox and dear sister of Ann.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
St. Catherine's Hospice or
The Macmillan Day Care Centre, Oban c/o the family.
Private funeral service will be held at St. James The Great
Church, Wrightington on
Thursday 20th August at 11.30am, followed by interment in the churchyard.
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.,
Tel 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Aug. 12, 2020