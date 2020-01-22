Home

Pauline Bankhead

Notice

Pauline Bankhead Notice
BANKHEAD (née Wheatley) On 13th January 2020, peacefully
in The Beeches Nursing Home
after a long illness bravely borne
Pauline
Aged 76 years
Beloved wife of Robert (Robin),
dearly loved mother of Clare
and Katie, loving mother-in-law
and a devoted grandma of Olivia
and Elodie, loving sister and
sister-in-law.
Funeral service will take place
at Euxton Parish Church
on Monday 3rd February at
11:30am followed by committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, payable
to The Children's Society and
Salvation Army c/o the Funeral
Director (please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Jan. 22, 2020
