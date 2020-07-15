Home

CATTERALL
(née Hunt) On 11th July 2020,
peacefully at home
Pauline
aged 74 years
Loving cousin of David and Andrew and a good friend to many.
A private funeral service will take place at St. Mary's R/C Church, Chorley followed by interment at Chorley Cemetery.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to COPD British Lung Foundation
c/o the funeral director
(please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on July 15, 2020
