COLLINS Pauline Peacefully at home on
24th June 2020,
aged 71 years.
Beloved wife of Rod, loving mum
to Mark and Ian, much loved
mother-in-law to Ellie and Susie.
Treasured nanny to Ben and Maff and best friend to Storm.
Always in our hearts.
Pauline's funeral service will
take place at West Lancashire Crematorium on Tuesday
7th July at 11.00am.
Attendance by invitation only. Family flowers only please, but donations if so desired may go to either North West Air Ambulance, Mountain Rescue or RNLI.
All Inquiries
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd
180 The Green
Eccleston, PR7 5SU
Tel- 01257 451508
Published in Chorley Guardian on July 1, 2020