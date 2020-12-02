|
|
|
Short Suddenly on
Sunday 15th November 2020,
Pauline, aged 78 years.
Dearly loved and cherished
wife of Alf.
Much loved mother,
nana and great nana.
Pauline was a warm and compassionate friend to many.
The funeral service
will take place on
Friday 4th December 2020
at Spendmore Lane
Methodist Church, Coppull
at 12.30pm followed by burial at Gidlow Cemetery, Wigan in accordance with Government Covid Regulations, but please keep Pauline's family in your thoughts and prayers at this sad time. Flowers are most welcome.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd,
Bentham House,
220 Spendmore Lane,
Coppull, Chorley
PR7 5BZ
Tel: (01257) 793880
Published in Chorley Guardian on Dec. 2, 2020