WHARTON
Peter Edward
Aged 81 years.Sadly passed away on 17th May 2020.
Peter was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle and foster parent. 'His mischievous laugh, infectious smile and his kind and compassionate spirit will be truly missed. A private family service will be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations, if so desired, to R.N.I.B or Diabetes UK. All enquiries to T & M E Walsh, 46/48 Preston Road, Standish, 01257 421608
Published in Chorley Guardian on May 28, 2020