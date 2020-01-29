Home

MOSS Peacefully in hospital on
22nd January 2020 and of Coppull,
PHILIP
aged 68 years.
Beloved husband of Linda,
devoted dad of Karen, Kevin and David. Step-dad to Paul and loved grandad.Philip will be very sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service takes place on Thursday 6th February 2020 at Charnock Richard Crematorium
at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for
Macmillan Cancer Care
c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Bentham House,
220 Spendmore Lane, Coppull.
PR7 5BZ.Tel (01257) 793880
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published in Chorley Guardian on Jan. 29, 2020
