Philomena Perrigo

Philomena Perrigo Notice
PERRIGO (née Deplacido) On 28th April, peacefully at
Royal Preston Hospital
Philomena Ford
'Mena'
aged 68 years
Beloved mum to Catharine, Eleanor and Lucia, loving
grandma to Molly, dear sister
to Michael and a caring friend
to many.
'Forever in our hearts'
A private funeral service will
take place at Charnock
Richard Crematorium on
Friday 15th May at 9:30am.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to a
charity of your own choice
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on May 6, 2020
