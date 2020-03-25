Home

Phyllis Rourke

Notice Condolences

Phyllis Rourke Notice
Rourke Passed away peacefully in
Chorley Hospital on Thursday
12th March 2020 and of Coppull,
Phyllis aged 80 years.
Much loved wife of Terry, beloved mum of Michael, Susan, Martin and Sarah, a loving mother in law, nan and great grandma.
A Private Interment in
St. Oswalds Churchyard will take place on Tuesday 24th March 2020 and a Memorial Service for Phyllis will take place at a later date.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
St Catherines Hospice c/o
and all enquiries to T & ME Walsh,
46/48 Preston Road,
Standish, Tel: 01257 421 608.
Published in Chorley Guardian on Mar. 25, 2020
