|
|
|
LUCAS On 28th May 2020, peacefully in Royal Preston Hospital
Raymond John
aged 79 years.
Beloved husband of the late Marlene, dearly loved father of Susan, Sandra and Martin,
dear father-in-law of Brian, Ian and Sharron, cherished grandad to Kylie, and Warren, Sian and Peter, Eleana and Chloe.
A private Funeral Service
will be held at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Tuesday 9th June at 4:30pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to COPD British Lung Foundation
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on June 6, 2020