|
|
|
MASHITER On 10th October 2020, peacefully in hospital after courageously enduring long-term illness.
RICHARD PHILIP
aged 34 years.
Much loved son of Andrew and Kathryn, brother of Helen and brother-in-law of Alex, grandson of Joan and the late Jean.
Richard was close to other family members and wonderfully supportive teams of carers.
A Thanksgiving service, following
a private cremation, will be held
at Chorley Methodist Church on Monday 26th October. Restricted attendance but details of video live streaming can be obtained from the Funeral Director.
Donations, in lieu of flowers,
for the Intestinal Failure Unit at Salford Royal Hospital (cheques payable to SRFT Intestinal Failure Unit) please gift aid if possible.
All funeral service details
and enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Oct. 21, 2020