BARNES On 1st November 2020,
peacefully in Chorley Hospital
Robert (Bob)
aged 84 years
Retired teacher from
Southlands High School,
Chorley and Blessed Cuthbert
Mayne School, Fulwood.
Beloved husband of
the late Esther,
loving brother, dear uncle,
great uncle and great-great uncle.
Due to current restrictions a private funeral service will take place at St. Mary's R.C. Church, Chorley followed by committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
St. Mary's R.C. Church, Chorley
or Christian Aid c/o
the Funeral Director
(please gift aid, if possible)
All funeral service
details and enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Nov. 4, 2020