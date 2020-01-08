|
|
|
DEACON On 25th December 2019,
peacefully in Chorley Hospital
Robert
'Bob'
aged 75 years
Beloved husband of Hazel (dec)
dearly loved father of
Carolyn and Michael,
loving father-in-law to Matthew, devoted grandad of
Arron and Josh, loving brother of Joseph, Audrey, Hilda and Jean.
Funeral service will take place at
Euxton Parish Church on
Thursday 9th January 2020
at 1:45pm followed by committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, payable to
Macmillan Nurses c/o
the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Jan. 8, 2020