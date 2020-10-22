|
|
|
HARRISON On 17th October 2020,
peacefully at
Euxton Park Care Home
Robert
Aged 90 Years
Dearly loved brother of Margaret and brother-in-law of Bob (deceased) devoted uncle to Alan and Stephen, also great-uncle
of Oliver, Annabel and Thea.
A private funeral service
will be held at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Monday 2nd November 2020
at 11.30am
Family flowers only please,
but donations if so desired may go to 'Stroke Association'
c/o the funeral director.
N & K Harvey Funerals LTD
5-7 Balcarres Road
Leyland, PR25 2EL
Tel 01772 622203
Published in Chorley Guardian on Oct. 22, 2020