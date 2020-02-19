Home

Robert Sharp Notice
SHARP Suddenly on the
1st February 2020,
Robert Allan Raymond,
aged 64 years
(Dentist, retired).
Beloved husband of the late Julia Sharp, dearly loved brother of Beverly, a loving uncle
and great uncle.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired
to Pancreatic Cancer UK c/o
the funeral director
(please gift aid if possible)
Requiem Mass will be held at
St. Joseph's R/C Church, Anderton,
followed by interment at
Hollywood Cemetery Newcastle.
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.,
Tel 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Feb. 19, 2020
