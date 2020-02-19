|
|
|
SHARP Suddenly on the
1st February 2020,
Robert Allan Raymond,
aged 64 years
(Dentist, retired).
Beloved husband of the late Julia Sharp, dearly loved brother of Beverly, a loving uncle
and great uncle.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired
to Pancreatic Cancer UK c/o
the funeral director
(please gift aid if possible)
Requiem Mass will be held at
St. Joseph's R/C Church, Anderton,
followed by interment at
Hollywood Cemetery Newcastle.
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.,
Tel 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Feb. 19, 2020