TODD Peacefully at the Cumberland Infirmary on Wednesday 23rd September, Robert McLaren Anderson of Roundthorn formerly of Coppull, Lancashire,
aged 80 years.
Dearly loved husband of Marion, much loved dad of Carren, Valerie, Audrey and Lawrence a
dear father in law and papa.
Funeral service was at St Andrew's Church, Penrith on Friday 2nd October followed by interment
at Penrith Cemetery.
If desired donations in memory of Robert, which shall be divided between The National Rheumatoid Arthritis Association and Cancer Research UK may be sent c/o
Walkers Funeral Directors, Tynefield House, Penrith, CA11 8HY. Please make cheques payable
to the charity.
Published in Chorley Guardian on Oct. 7, 2020