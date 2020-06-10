|
|
|
Warren Robert Keith MBE Known as Keith to all of his
family and friends.
Sadly passed away on
1st June 2020.
The dearly loved husband of Joan, devoted dad to Norma also
a treasured father in law,
grandad and great grandad.
Private funeral service to be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Thursday 11th June at 9.30am.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired will
benefit the PDSA.
All enquiries to-
Chorley Co-op Funeralcare
tel. 01257 260075
Published in Chorley Guardian on June 10, 2020