Roger Walmsley Notice
WALMSLEY ROGER Passed away peacefully
in hospital on 13th October 2020
aged 88 years.
Very dear brother of Peter (dec) and Marie. Dear brother in law of Bill and Val (dec). Loving uncle.

Requiem mass to be held at
St Gregory's RC Church, Weldbank on Tuesday 20th October 2020
at 2.00pm, followed by interment in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only, donations
if desired to St Gregory's.
Enquiries to
Carl & Brett Kenyon Meridian Funeral Home
Tel 01257 234377.
Published in Chorley Guardian on Oct. 21, 2020
