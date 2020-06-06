Home

Gray On 31st May 2020, passed away peacefully at home after a short illness
Ronald John
(Ron)
aged 80 years
Beloved husband of Anne, much loved father of Carol and Mark, father-in-law to Brendan and Glenda, loving grandad to Chris, Danny and partners.
'Will be sadly missed'
A private funeral service will take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Derian House c/o the Funeral Director (please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on June 6, 2020
