SOUTHWORTH On 25th April 2020, peacefully at Royal Preston Hospital
Ronald 'Ronnie'
aged 77 years
Beloved husband of Beryl,
dearly loved father of Mark, Martin (deceased) and Dawn,
dear father-in-law to Dave and loving and devoted grandfather to Melissa, Emily, Evie and Lucas.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the N.H.S. c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible).
Private funeral service will be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Apr. 29, 2020