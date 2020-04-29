Home

Ronald Southworth

Notice Condolences

Ronald Southworth Notice
SOUTHWORTH On 25th April 2020, peacefully at Royal Preston Hospital
Ronald 'Ronnie'
aged 77 years
Beloved husband of Beryl,
dearly loved father of Mark, Martin (deceased) and Dawn,
dear father-in-law to Dave and loving and devoted grandfather to Melissa, Emily, Evie and Lucas.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the N.H.S. c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible).
Private funeral service will be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Apr. 29, 2020
