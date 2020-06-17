Home

B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2020
16:30
Charnock Richard Crematorium (Private)
Roy Booth Notice
BOOTH On 7th June 2020,
peacefully in hospital
Roy
aged 70 years.
Dearly loved dad of Angela and Cathy, father-in-law to Kieron and John, cherished grandad of Lauren, Jasmine, Josephine and Alex, dear brother and uncle.

Private funeral service will take place today at Charnock Richard Crematorium at 4:30pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Dogs Trust c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible).
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on June 17, 2020
