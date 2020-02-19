|
PETERS Roy Passed away peacefully
6th February 2020,
aged 90 years.
Beloved husband of the late Barbara and dearest
Dad to the late Gary.
Will be missed by his friend Sylvia and family and those who cared for him at Alsley Lodge Care Home.
Funeral Service and Burial at
St John's Church Whittle-le-Woods on Thursday 27th February 2020
at 11am.
Family flowers only please.
Enquiries to
Neal Buckley,
Tarleton Funeral Home,
49 Church Road,
Tarleton, PR4 6UQ.
Tel: 01772 301700
Published in Chorley Guardian on Feb. 19, 2020