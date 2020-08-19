Home

Roy Swift Notice
Swift Peacefully at home
on 12th August 2020,
Roy,
aged 78 years.
The dearly loved husband of Christine, dad to Alison and Dawn (deceased), grandad to Gemma and Paige and father-in-law to Brian and Steve.
The funeral service will be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Wednesday 26th August 2020 at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
St Catherine's Hospice.
With heartfelt thanks to District Nurses, COPD team and doctors and staff at Collison Avenue Health Centre for all their support.
All enquiries
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd,
Bentham House,
220 Spendmore Lane,
Coppull PR7 5BZ
Tel: (01257) 793880
Published in Chorley Guardian on Aug. 19, 2020
