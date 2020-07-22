|
Dyer On the 18th July 2020, peacefully at Gillibrand Hall Nursing Home
Sheila
aged 82 years.
Beloved wife of the late Leslie,
dearly loved mother of Louise, loving mother-in-law of Ronnie and devoted nan of Martin and Christopher.
Private funeral service will be held at All Saints Parish Church, Chorley on Wednesday 29th July at 1:30pm followed by committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
St. Catherine's Hospice c/o
the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible).
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602.
Published in Chorley Guardian on July 22, 2020