B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 29, 2020
13:30
All Saints Parish Church
Chorley
Sheila Dyer Notice
Dyer On the 18th July 2020, peacefully at Gillibrand Hall Nursing Home

Sheila
aged 82 years.

Beloved wife of the late Leslie,
dearly loved mother of Louise, loving mother-in-law of Ronnie and devoted nan of Martin and Christopher.

Private funeral service will be held at All Saints Parish Church, Chorley on Wednesday 29th July at 1:30pm followed by committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
St. Catherine's Hospice c/o
the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible).

All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602.
Published in Chorley Guardian on July 22, 2020
