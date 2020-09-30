Home

POWERED BY

Services
B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila Haydock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila Haydock

Notice Condolences

Sheila Haydock Notice
HAYDOCK (née Miller) On the 25th September 2020,
peacefully in hospital
Sheila Elizabeth
aged 80 years.
Beloved wife of 44 years to
Geoffrey, dearly loved sister of Kathleen and loving
sister-in-law of Brian.

Funeral service will be held at
St. George's Parish Church, Chorley prior to interment at Chorley Cemetery.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to R.N.L.I.
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Sept. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -