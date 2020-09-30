|
HAYDOCK (née Miller) On the 25th September 2020,
peacefully in hospital
Sheila Elizabeth
aged 80 years.
Beloved wife of 44 years to
Geoffrey, dearly loved sister of Kathleen and loving
sister-in-law of Brian.
Funeral service will be held at
St. George's Parish Church, Chorley prior to interment at Chorley Cemetery.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to R.N.L.I.
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Sept. 30, 2020