HAYDOCK Geoffrey would like to thank all friends and neighbours for their kind messages of sympathy, words of comfort and donations to the R.N.L.I. received following the recent sad loss of Sheila.
A Thanksgiving Service
was held at St. George's
Parish Church, Chorley on
Friday 2nd October 2020, the Church where Sheila and Geoffrey were married in 1976.
Many thanks to Tony Livesey and staff of B. Livesey Ltd. Funeral Directors for the beautiful flowers, printed order of service and dignified funeral arrangements.
Sheila went into Jasmine Court Care Home in January 2020, where she stayed for the remainder of the year. Geoffrey was able to visit her regularly up until March. In July he was able to live with Sheila at the Care Home, where they celebrated their 44th Wedding Anniversary, with a lovely afternoon tea provided by the staff.
Published in Chorley Guardian on Oct. 7, 2020